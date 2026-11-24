Former Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney has unsurprisingly struggled to make an impact early with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it’s mattered little as the franchise has jumped out to a conference equal-best 14-3 record.

In one way that’s problematic for Looney though. The Lakers’ growing stature as a genuine championship contender is only pushing them further towards a trade for another backup center option, which would subsequently leave Looney even further out of JJ Redick’s rotation plans.

Lakers likely to upgrade from Kevon Looney before mid-season deadline

After seeing his diminishing impact at the Warriors, followed by next to no impact in his lone year with the New Orleans Pelicans, it always seemed odd that the Lakers entered the season with only Looney behind Walker Kessler as the team’s two genuine big men.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Kessler has remained relatively healthy in playing in 16 of their 17 games. The one he missed last week against the Charlotte Hornets, Looney got the start and played 17 minutes where he recorded four points, eight rebounds and was a -7 during a thrilling overtime victory.

Outside that, the 3x champion has played more than six minutes just once -- the season opener against the Warriors where he played a little under 15 minutes. Looney has appeared in only seven games, averaging 1.7 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers know they need a better and more reliably option moving forward, and their hot start to the season will only incentivize the front office to explore the trade market over the coming weeks and months.

"The Lakers have been actively searching for another center to play behind Kessler and general manager Rob Pelinka has all but promised that a move is forthcoming to address that need," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on his Substack Sunday night.

Lakers join Warriors and others in search for center upgrade

The Lakers won't be the only team eyeing centers on the trade market though. The Warriors themselves are in search for a big man to replace Kristaps Porzingis, albeit that's for a starting-level center as opposed to a reserve that the Lakers only need to realistically step in for 15-20 minutes a night while Kessler is healthy.

The Philadelphia 76ers are another contender who will be on lookout for a backup big after the one they signed during the offseason, Ariel Huckporti, went down with a devastating torn achilles injury during the preseason.

As for Looney, his career could be winding down as he struggles to revitalize a career that's waned after making such an impact for the Warriors across his decade with the franchise.