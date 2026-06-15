Lakers get jumpstart over Warriors in LeBron James free agency race

Reports of the Golden State Warriors' interest in LeBron James have been strong in the past fortnight, but the Los Angeles Lakers still hold a key advantage over their pacific rival when it comes to signing the superstar forward.

With the NBA Finals finishing up on Saturday, the Lakers now have a two-week jumpstart on the Warriors because of the league's recent introduction of teams being able to negotiate with their own free agents the day after the season ends.

Lakers get two-week jumpstart on Warriors in LeBron free agency

Golden State might have significant interest in landing James, but legally they can't discuss contracts or deals with James until the free agency window officially opens on June 30. It's widely presumed the Warriors will open access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to be able to offer to the 41-year-old, but they may not even get an opportunity if James re-signs with the Lakers in the next two weeks.

There's still an expectation that James will ultimately remain in Los Angeles where he's plied his trade for the past eight seasons, yet Golden State have certainly emerged above the rest of the pack as the most likely suitor if the 4x MVP was to leave.

Another homecoming to the Cleveland Cavaliers appears unlikely given their needs and financial constraints, and the New York Knicks are seemingly out of the equation given James isn't going to want to be seen jumping on the NBA champions.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have a clear need for James on the court despite what will be his 24th NBA season, and can offer him the chance to play with fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with whom he's built strong relationships with in recent years.

Warriors have to hope LeBron James' free agency drags on

Mathematically speaking, the longer James' free agency goes on and the closer we actually get to the period opening at the end of the month, the greater chance the Warriors should have of actually landing the 22x All-Star.

However, perhaps James has no intention of leaving Los Angeles, but actually wants to make the front office fret a little and use the free agency period, and the threat of joining the Warriors, as leverage to try and get a bigger deal from the Lakers.

The Lakers not only have the advantage of being able to start negotiations with James now, but could also offer him a $30+ million deal that could be commanded after still averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists this past season.