Lakers’ latest move reveals harsh truth about Jonathan Kuminga pursuit

Former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is still on the market two weeks into free agency, and his hopes of heading to the Los Angeles Lakers may have just taken a hit with their latest move.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, the Lakers have signed Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal as a young player who plays a similar role to Kuminga at one of the wing/forward positions.

Ziaire Williams move reveals truth about Lakers' Jonathan Kuminga pursuit

While Charania also reports that the Lakers continue "to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward," this WIlliams move is a notable one that reveals their uncertainty over adding the former seventh overall pick.

The Lakers have offered Kuminga an underwhelming two-year, $20 million contract in free agency, but would need to execute a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks in order to bump his salary closer to $20 million. The Hawks, at this stage, have not been willing to take back Jarred Vanderbilt's contract along with a future pick.

Lakers reach a deal with Williams and CAA Co-Head of Basketball Aaron Mintz to address their wing depth -- and LA continues to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward, sources tell ESPN. Williams averaged 10.2 points and 22.9 minutes for the Nets last… https://t.co/4njsbJYd7U — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2026

Things could change and The Athletic's Dan Woike reports that people within the Laker organization didn't see it as an either/or situation with Williams and Kuminga, but it's still hard to get away from this signing as an insurance measure in case they don't land the former Warrior forward.

The Williams signing also takes the Los Angeles roster to their full allottment of 15 players, though that doesn't necessarily impact Kuminga given Vanderbilt and/or another piece would have to go out in a sign-and-trade.

Ziaire Williams was proposed as potential target for Warriors

The San Fransisco Standard's Tim Kawakami suggested at the start of free agency that the Warriors might have some interest in Williams, along with veteran sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. on a minimum contract.

Both players have now signed in recent days, with Williams getting the minimum and Trent a four-year, $64 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks which instantly raised eyebrows across the league for being a major overpay.

Williams was taken three picks after Kuminga at the 2021 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, but has played the previous two years with the Brooklyn Nets where he averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals last season.

The Lakers are trying to land Kuminga in the wake of losing Rui Hachimura and LeBron James, with the Warriors pursuing the latter in what would be an ironic twist if both players wind up on the respective pacific rivals.