Lakers matchup could finally provide answer to massive Warriors question
Four preseason games in the books and yet we're still no closer to understanding what the Golden State Warriors starting lineup will look like come the beginning of the regular season next week.
But...that could all be about to change on Tuesday's against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.
With Andrew Wiggins back in the fold after missing the first four games, we may finally get some answers on who Steve Kerr wants to start when the Warriors are fully healthy.
In saying that, the team will be without Brandin Podziemski after the second-year guard broke his nose on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. However, Podziemski is firming as the backup point guard to Stephen Curry come the start of the regular season, rather than necessarily starting alongside the 2x MVP in the back-court.
The Warriors starting lineup against the Lakers will be fascinating
De'Anthony Melton is expected to start at the two-guard, leaving four spots for three front court positions in a debate that's been raging all preseason. Kerr has spoken about Wiggins as if he's a guaranteed starter, while Draymond Green is an obvious starter in the front court.
That leaves a decision between Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis -- essentially a choice between whether Kerr wants to simply put his best players out there, or put out a traditional lineup that's likely to be more sustainable across the season.
Both Kuminga and Jackson-Davis have impressed at different points throughout the preseason. The former has showcased a much improved jump-shot, having averaged 13.5 points (second on the team) on 55.6% shooting from three-point range. Jackson-Davis had a slower start to preseason but exploded on Sunday against the Pistons, recording a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in 27 minutes while also adding three blocks and three assists.
Kerr has already stated that "it's possible that we'll have different starting lineups for different games." Tuesday's game will be particularly interesting given Golden State will come up against one of the league's best bigs in Anthony Davis -- does that make it more likely that Jackson-Davis gets the start? Perhaps.
Podziemski's absence could also give Kerr the opportunity to try a big lineup -- moving Wiggins to the two and starting all three of Kuminga, Green and Jackson-Davis. It would be fascinating to see what that lineup could do, and would allow Melton to take up more of the backup point guard duties in the second unit.
Regardless of which way Kerr decides to go, it's officially decision time with just over a week until the regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors can't go in with the uncertainty that often plagued them last season, and ultimately resulted in a disappointing playoff absence.