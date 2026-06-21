Lakers rumored role in Giannis trade could impact Warriors' LeBron hopes

Any move the Los Angeles Lakers make in the next week could have significant implications on the future of LeBron James, and whether or not the Golden State Warriors can pull off a blockbuster free agency splash in signing the superstar forward.

The latest rumors suggests the Lakers could play a surprise role in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, with Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints reporting the franchise's link to Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

Lakers' role in Giannis trade would impact Warriors' LeBron pursuit

This could seemingly result as a four-team trade based on recent reporting, with the Pistons showing interest in Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro who could be re-routed there rather than heading to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

Sources: The Lakers have been in contact with the Bucks and Pistons as a part of a potential multi-team deal that could send Giannis to Miami. Isaiah Stewart is a name that keeps coming up in connection with the Lakers. (For @joinoffside) pic.twitter.com/ruhkL0FxJC — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 20, 2026

The more intriguing aspect may be what the Lakers would give up in the deal, and how James would feel about the franchise trading for a player with whom he had a famous altercation with way back in 2021.

James hit Stewart in the eye and drew blood as they battled for rebounding position, before the then young Pistons big man retaliated and took off charging at James. Who knows what could have happened had Stewart not been restrained by teammates and coaches, with both players suspended for the incident in the aftermath.

Lebron really got into a fight against Isaiah Stewart😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hXhOBbP0Az — Lebron's plug (@Lebronsplug) August 9, 2022

Are both players comfortable in being teammates if a trade was to take place? Time heals wounds and you'd envisage things would be fine, but it wouldn't matter anyway if James decides to depart the Lakers for the Warriors (or another team) in free agency.

The other question is just how James views the Lakers roster ahead of his free agency decision. Trading for Stewart would reflect another move towards the Luka Doncic timeline, with the 25-year-old finishing seventh in Sixth Man of the Year with Detroit last season.

Warriors haven't got an indication of true opportunity at LeBron James

Golden State have surged into being the most likely alternative for James if he does leave Los Angeles, but ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on Thursday that "they haven't knocked on that door because they've been given any indication it can be unlocked."

While things appear pessimistic in regard to luring James from the Lakers based on that report, there are multiple factors that could change that outlook, starting with Austin Reaves' contract situation and now a potential Stewart trade.

James' future is one of the biggest storylines ahead of free agency, particularly for the Warriors whose direction could be dictated by whether the 41-year-old is willing to join Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company.