Lakers shock trade proposal for ex-All Star will anger all Warriors fans

Andrew Wiggins' time in the Eastern Conference may be short-lived after February's blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal, with the former Golden State Warriors star back in trade speculation and linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported at the start of the week on the Lakers potential interest in Wiggins if the Heat were to make him available. Different proposals have since been floated by analysts to get Wiggins back to the pacific division, including one that will undoubtedly leave Warrior fans angry given they know just how impactful the former No. 1 pick can be in the right situation.

Lakers steal Andrew Wiggins from the Heat in shock trade proposal

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has recently proposed a three-team trade that also involves the Brooklyn Nets, but for the purpose of this let's just look at the Lakers side because they're the team acquiring the former Warrior and who are Golden State's closest rival.

Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Drew Timme

Lakers give: Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht

This would be nothing short of an absolute steal for the Lakers, yet we know anything is possible after the stunning Luka Doncic trade back prior to February's mid-season deadline.

Some would argue that going from Hachimura to Wiggins isn't a substantial upgrade, but it should be regarded as such based on what exactly the Lakers need. Having lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency, there's a desperate need for perimeter/wing defense that Wiggins would instantly fill.

That in itself would make the trade a success, providing much more balance to what's currently an offensive-driven starting five, even if the defense held up better than expected after the All-Star break.

Jaquez had a down second season but is still not that far removed from finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year last year. Acquiring him for Knecht should also be viewed as an upgrade given the latter hasn't been the same player since the Lakers initially traded him (then rescinded) in February, with a rough six-game summer league only worsening his trade value.

Kleber might have a role on the Lakers as a stretch five this season, but moving him isn't a total loss by any means given he's appeared in just 114 games over the previous three years. His value now lies in being an $11 million expiring contract, rather than being any sort of consistently positive on-court presence.

It might not draw the same groans from opposing fans as the Doncic deal, but having the Lakers acquire Wiggins for this trade package would certainly provide some eye rolls and have people questioning how they managed to swindle the Heat and Nets in such a manner.