Lakers steal standout guard right from Warriors' grasp

The Golden State Warriors have already lost one of their standout players in the recent NBA Summer League, with their pacific rival Los Angeles Lakers pouncing to steal an impressive young guard.

Chris Manon averaged over 18 minutes per game with the Warriors in Las Vegas, but now finds himself at the Lakers who are planning to sign the 6'5" guard to a two-way contract according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Manon joined the Warriors in summer league after four years of college at Cornell and Vanderbilt, having gone undrafted following averages of 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his senior year.

The 23-year-old impressed for the Warriors across the summer league campaign, and evidently drew the focus of the Lakers who are now adding him while also bringing seven-foot center Christian Koloko back on a two-way contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign 7-footer Christian Koloko and forward Chris Manon on two-way NBA contracts, sources tell ESPN. Manon, undrafted out of Vanderbilt, played for the Warriors in California and Las Vegas summer leagues. Koloko played 37 games for L.A. last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2025

Manon easily had the most points of any Golden State player in Vegas, while ranking third at points per game (11.0) on an impressive 50% shooting from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc.

He also had the most rebounds of any Warrior player (26), the most blocks (8), most free-throw attempts (32), tied second behind Taran Armstrong for most assists (10), and ranked second behind Will Richard for steals (seven).

Manon saved his best performance till last, going for 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. He was also a game-high +21 in his 23 minutes as Golden State finished in positive fashion with an 82-71 victory.

The addition of Manon comes 24 hours after the Lakers notably added another shooting-guard, having signed Marcus Smart to a two-year contract after the veteran finalized a buyout with the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors could come to regret not holding onto Manon, but they also didn't particularly have the resources to do so. Golden State already tended a two-way qualifying offer to Armstrong prior to free agency, with the 23-year-old leading the team in assists in Vegas despite only appearing in three games.

Fellow Australian Alex Toohey is also expected to be on a two-way contract, even if the 52nd overall pick didn't quite have the summer league he would have wanted. The Warriors could also have Richard on a two-way contract as well, but there's a chance the 56th overall pick earns a main roster spot depending on how the remainder of free agency plays out.