Lakers trade proves Warriors deny Stephen Curry what Luka Doncic receives

The Los Angeles Lakers have completely rebuilt their roster around Luka Doncic this offseason, proving they're willing to sacrifice for their franchise superstar in a way the Golden State Warriors refuse to do for Stephen Curry.

Nothing epitomizes that more than the trade for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler at the start of the month, with the Lakers paying what most people would view as overs in order to appease Doncic's wish for a high level big man.

Walker Kessler trade proves what Warriors are denying Stephen Curry

Not only did the Lakers give Kessler a four-year, $130 million contract, but more notably they gave two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps for a player who's still far from proven as a star in the league.

There's a chance the Kessler move completely backfires in the Lakers' face, with many analysts criticizing it as a risky decision given the upside doesn't appear to be high enough to truly compete with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

But at the very least you have to respect the Lakers for taking a risk and going for it while they have a top handful player in the league. It will become a disaster if Doncic departs as a free agent in two years, but that won't be through a lack of activity or trying to build around the Slovenian star.

It only further exposes the Warriors' inability to make a similar move for Curry, having instead chosen to retain all their young players and future picks in a way that belies the importance of maximizing the greatest player in franchise history.

Warriors continue to take Stephen Curry for granted

The big difference here is that Curry is a 38-year-old who has built his entire legacy at the Warriors, as opposed to Doncic who isn't a homegrown star after his shock arrival at the Lakers nearly 18 months ago.

Golden State is essentially taking Curry for granted and banking on the fact he's highly unlikely to get up and leave in the final years of his career. Los Angeles, meanwhile, knows Doncic doesn't have anywhere near the same affiliation with their franchise, meaning they have to make moves to appease him and ensure the 27-year-old sticks around in the long-term.

Barring a move for LeBron James which the Warriors are pursuing largely because he'd come for free, they appear destined to run back a similar roster without taking the necessary risk the Lakers have just taken for Doncic.