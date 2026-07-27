Lakers' Walker Kessler trade looks far better after Warriors' latest inaction

The Los Angeles Lakers drew varying degrees of criticism over their sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler at the start of month, but over three weeks on and it's starting to look far better given the complete and utter inaction of the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors fans, at the very least, won't or shouldn't be criticizing the Lakers for giving up two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kessler. The Lakers were aggressive even if it meant paying overs for their man, and that's far more than what can be said for Golden State who are drastically failing Stephen Curry.

Lakers' Walker Kessler trade looks far better after Warriors' inaction

The Warriors wanted to be beneficiaries of Rob Pelinka's complete roster reshuffle, headlined by Kessler who they gave a four-year, $129.5 million contract to despite the 25-year-old not yet being a certified star after playing just five games last season because of injury.

LeBron James was a casualty -- whether by his design or the franchise's -- of the remaking of the roster around Luka Doncic. Golden State quickly pursued the 41-year-old and waited patiently for his decision over recent weeks, only for James to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in a shock free agency move on Friday.

Nearly a month into free agency and the Warriors haven't acquired an external player through trade or free agency. As much as the Lakers may have paid overs for Kessler, Golden State fans could only dream of their front office taking such a risk on a young player by giving up a haul of future draft capital. In fact, the Warriors haven't given up multiple first-round picks in a trade for any player for over a decade.

Warriors should have targeted a restricted free agent this summer

Warriors insider Tim Kawakami reported following the James news that the franchise has got a focus on the post-Curry era. If that's truly the case, why didn't/aren't Golden State chasing one of the notable restricted free agents in a sign-and-trade -- Kessler, Jalen Duren or Peyton Watson?

Sure, Golden State didn't enter the offseason with the cap space that the Lakers did, but they do have all their draft capital and could have at least tried to get creative and into the conversation. Outside of James, they haven't really been linked to any players of major note in free agency.

The Lakers have certainly done something. Plenty of things. It may not work in the long run, but it's a gamble that's justified by the fact they have a top 5-10 player in the league. The Warriors have their own superstar, yet are taking the complete opposite approach much to the frustration of fans.