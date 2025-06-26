Lakers will crush Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga hopes if surging rumors prove true

The Golden State Warriors have a complicated situation to solve with Jonathan Kuminga leading into free agency, with the issues only echoed by further comments from the young forward on his desire to become a multi-time All-Star.

But within the revealing report from Anthony Slater of the Athletic on Wednesday came confirmation of the Miami Heat's "legitimate interest" in Kuminga. It sets up a potential sign-and-trade scenario that could see the Warriors reunite with a former All-Star, but is also one that may be crushed by their pacific rivals in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers interest in Andrew Wiggins could ruin a sign-and-trade

Amid the Heat's reported interest in Kuminga, there's only really one name that makes sense as a realistic player Golden State could get back -- Andrew Wiggins. Of course, Wiggins only left the Warriors for the Heat in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in February, but there's already reports that the 2022 All-Star is on the market and available in Miami.

One of those teams to have reportedly shown interest in Wiggins is the Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points stating that "trade talks have advanced to the next step, though nothing is considered imminent as of right now."

Wiggins is still valuable as a wing defender and capable third scorer, making him an obvious fit for the Lakers and Warriors considering the respective duos of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, as well as Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Golden State still can't technically execute a Kuminga sign-and-trade until free agency opens at the end of the month, giving Los Angeles ample opportunity to sneak in and grab Wiggins before his former team even gets the opportunity.

If the Lakers did suddenly trade for Wiggins, where would that leave the Warriors and their hope of getting a significant piece in a Kuminga sign-and-trade? Miami clearly aren't going to be giving up Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro or young center Kel'el Ware, so who else would actually interest Golden State that could step right in and become a key player on a contending team next season?

It's hard to identify anyone of real value outside of Wiggins. It's worth noting that Golden State would likely have to get creative with adding Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and/or other outgoing salary as well as Kuminga, but nonetheless Wiggins is still the highest echelon of player the Warriors could realistically get.

That opportunity may quickly fly out the window though if the Lakers interest in Wiggins materializes, meaning the Warriors may be back in a position where they're forced to retain Kuminga themselves and try to make it work entering next season.