Latest Gary Payton II injury could force Warriors into difficult free agency decision

Just as things were looking up for Gary Payton II, the Golden State Warriors guard has once again found himself out of action with just 10 games remaining in the regular season.

After multiple injury issues following the 2022 championship season, Payton has emerged back somewhere near his best form for the Warriors since the All-Star break. The 32-year-old has averaged 10.1 points in just 19.3 minutes over the past 15 games, including shooting a much improved 48.5% from 3-point range during the same span.

But unfortunately Payton is now sidelined again, having suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb during Tuesday's disastrous 112-86 blowout loss to the Miami Heat at Keyesa Center.

Warriors may have to make a tough call on Gary Payton II in free agency

Payton will be re-evaluated in one week, with his return likely to be dependant on pain tolerance as Golden State seek to secure a playoff berth. Should he miss the remainder of the season, it means that Payton would have appeared in just 124 of 246 regular season games in the past three years.

While the veteran has proved his value in recent weeks, the Warriors still haven't got bang for their buck after re-acquiring Payton via trade ahead of the 2023 mid-season deadline. They had previously chosen not to retain him in 2022 free agency, with Payton leaving to sign a three-year, $27 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

As the conclusion of the contract draws near, Golden State and Payton will once again have decisions to make in free agency. As an unrestricted free agent, Payton will be free to sign with anyone, yet his love for the Warriors has always been palpable and you get the sense he doesn't want to leave.



The only reason for his departure in 2022 was because the Warriors didn't want to match with a similar offer -- could the same happen this time around? Possibly. With the franchise likely to go into the first or second tax apron, they're going to have to figure out how much they're willing to pay Payton and/or fellow veteran Kevon Looney.

Given his regular injury concerns over the past few years, the Warriors might just have to decide that Payton's worth a minimum deal only. If he can get more from somewhere else in free agency then good luck to him, but this is not someone who's proven capable of reliably staying on the court.

Perhaps the Warriors look to upgrade from Payton regardless, though his form since the All-Star break is proof enough that he's worth bringing back at a low price.