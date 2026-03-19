Latest Giannis drama will be music to the ears of Warriors fans

The latest drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be music to the ears of Golden State Warriors fans who are hoping the franchise renews trade interest in the 2x MVP during the offseason.

In an outcome that was always a possibility once the Bucks chose to retain Antetokounmpo beyond the deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the franchise and their superstar are at odds over his future across the remainder of the season.

Latest Giannis-Bucks disagreement only adds intrigue over his future

Having already missed a significant period due to injury, Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended left knee against the Indiana Pacers which will sideline him for at least a week. But if the Bucks have it their way, the 31-year-old wouldn't step foot on the floor again this season as the franchise prioritizes lottery position.

You can understand the logic. Milwaukee is now 6.5 games behind the 10th-seed Charlotte Hornets with only 14 games remaining, meaning their hopes of a Play-In spot are essentially over. Therefore, why risk Antetokounmpo when you could just prioritize his health for next season?

The problem for them is Antetokounmpo is one of the most competitive players in the league. Telling your superstar 'no' when his future is facing so much uncertainty is fraught with danger, and will be pleasing news to the Warriors and other rivals who want the relationship to deteriorate further in the hopes of a trade.

Just in on NBA Today -- the Bucks and Giannis are in disagreement about his future, again: pic.twitter.com/u5PFYZBtmO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 18, 2026

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has even hypothesized that Antetokounmpo wants to return to ensure he plays in Milwaukee's final home game, knowing full well it could be the last time he plays for the franchise before an offseason trade.

Antetokounmpo has remained a dominant force in averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season, but has appeared in just 36 games in what's been a disastrous year for the franchise.

It honestly seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to finish out this season and play in the Bucks' final home game on April 10 because he knows what is about to happen this summer.



Have to respect him wanting to still give it his all for the fans. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) March 18, 2026

Warriors are waiting for another Giannis opportunity

Golden State were one of the teams most strongly linked to Antetokounmpo prior to the last month's trade deadline, only to pivot to Kristaps Porzingis once it became apparent that Milwaukee weren't willing to move on from their 10x All-Star.

With Jimmy Butler on the sidelines until midway through next season, the Warriors are set to go star hunting again in the offseason. While the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard have also been mentioned as potential options, no one could be more impactful than Antetokounmpo who remains arguably a top three player in the world when healthy.

Whether this latest injury drama plays a role in an eventual offseason trade remains to be seen, but it certainly can't be bad news for the Warriors or any team that still have their eye on Antetokounmpo.