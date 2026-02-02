The Golden State Warriors are continuing their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo before this week's trade deadline, with a new reason for optimism after the latest update on the superstar forward's future at the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday night, the Bucks are not only engaged in discussions with teams on an Antetokounmpo trade, but are also providing counteroffers that suggests they're serious about potentially dealing the 2x MVP before the deadline.

Latest Giannis update brings new optimism to Warriors trade

There had been concern and question marks on just how willing the Bucks would be to trade Antetokounmpo now rather than simply wait for the offseason, yet Charania's counteroffer report adds legitimacy to the potential of a deal in the coming days.

"Over the weekend, the Bucks remained engaged with teams that have interest, given aggressive proposals. My understanding is they've submitted counteroffers to those aggressive proposals as well," Charania said.

Unlike a number of other potential Antetokounmpo suitors, Golden State's offer in the offseason isn't going to change dramatically. That makes the execution of a trade now all the more important, otherwise their chances of landing the 10x All-Star in the summer will diminish significantly.

That isn't the only positive news for Warrior fans as Antetokounmpo watch goes into overdrive, with Brett Siegel of Clutch Points stating on X (formerly Twitter) that "if a Giannis trade happens now, it will be with Golden State."

Warriors are very much in the mix. As I've reported since last week, if a Giannis trade happens now, it will be with Golden State. We will have new details in the morning on everything, don't worry. If anything happens, it won't be until Wednesday night at the earliest. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 2, 2026

It's difficult not to have some hope and optimism of an Antetokounmpo trade, particularly when you consider the potential pairing of he and fellow 2x MVP Stephen Curry. The idea of pairing the legendary duo is a dream the Warriors have held for years, but it now feels closer than ever before.

Golden State will still face stiff competition, perhaps most notably from the Heat who were listed first by Charania among the four teams strongly interested -- followed by the Timberwolves, Warriors and Knicks.

But if the Bucks are most motivated by future draft capital, the Warriors are in the strongest position. They have four first-round picks to put on the table, two of which are likely to convey after Curry's retirement.

Only time will tell if a trade takes place in the next four days, but needless to say it could be a huge moment in Warrior history as a deal that would have implications for the next decade and beyond.