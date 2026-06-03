Latest Kawhi Leonard report can save Warriors from making costly mistake

We know that the Golden State Warriors pursued Kawhi Leonard before the deadline, and they could circle back this summer on a trade if the Clippers are willing to part with him (provided the NBA doesn't void his contract amid its ongoing investigation into the Aspiration scandal). Based on what Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reported on Wednesday, though, that might not be something LA wants to do (subscription required). And that's a good thing.

What’s more, as one rival executive from another team that has an interest in Leonard shared with The Athletic, there is skepticism that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is truly willing to trade Leonard.

Leonard is entering the final season of his current contract, and he's due $50.3 million. To make that work, the Warriors would all but have to give up Jimmy Butler, and they'd have to throw in a couple of picks to entice the Clippers to do that. Other teams could make better offers.

It's not that losing Butler, who is expected to miss the majority of next season (if not all of it), is what would hurt Golden State the most. Technically speaking, Kawhi would be an upgrade because he's not recovering from a significant injury and played 65 games last season, but still, his injury history is daunting. And he'll turn 35 at the end of the month.

Warriors may not have opportunity to be tempted by Kawhi trade

The belief about Golden State entering this offseason went from the front office chasing a star like Kawhi, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or whoever else becomes available, to the Warriors prioritizing youth and availability. Leonard doesn't check either of those boxes.

If that is the direction Golden State wants to go, it may no longer be interested in making a push for Kawhi, so it might not matter that Ballmer doesn't want to let him go. The Warriors may not be able to resist that temptation if it presents itself, though, so it's better off if Leonard stays with the Clippers.

Trading for Kawhi could set Warriors back

Golden State's hopes of winning another championship with Steph Curry already don't look good as is, especially after seeing Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio make an NBA Finals run. The Spurs are a lot better than they were supposed to be this soon, and they're only going to get better. The Thunder aren't going anywhere, either.

For the Warriors to reach the mountaintop again, it'd take more luck than skill. They'd need everyone to stay healthy, and they're not even starting the season that way. Imagine if they added Kawhi to the mix, giving up draft picks to make it happen. No, thanks.

Golden State is trying to balance two timelines: Curry's current one and being as well prepared as possible for life without him. Their changed offseason approach is a breath of fresh air, and they don't need to ruin that by going after Kawhi, who may not even be available in the first place. Then again, he could always request a trade himself, but the same sentiment stands — the Warriors need to stay away.