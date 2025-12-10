Latest Klay Thompson trade rumor further proves heart-breaking Warriors mistake

Klay Thompson's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors continues to look like a mistake, with the veteran sharpshooter now facing an uncertain future as the Dallas Mavericks explore various trade possibilities before the mid-season deadline.

Thompson's wish to finish his career at a contender was ruined by Nico Harrison's decision to trade Luka Doncic last season. Now the chances of being involved in another deep playoff run appears limited for the Golden State franchise legend who may have been best simply remaining with the team that originally drafted him in 2011.

Latest Klay Thompson rumor proves he made a mistake leaving Warriors

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Mavericks will be open to deals involving a host of veterans including Thompson and another former Warrior guard in D'Angelo Russell.

"The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell," Charania wrote.

Charania also reported that Thompson wants to play for a contender if he were to be traded, but achieving that is easier said than done for both he and the franchise. Firstly, Thompson could find himself going anywhere as he hits the trade market for really the first time since early in his career with the Warriors who famously flirted with a Kevin Love deal before Jerry West interjected.

Perhaps the 35-year-old may have found himself on the trade table had he remained with Golden State anyway, but trading one of their legends would have been much more difficult for the franchise than simply allowing him to walk in free agency.

The Mavericks don't hold the same level of history or emotional attachment with Thompson, meaning they're much more likely to try and find the best possible deal that allows them to build around Cooper Flagg.

Even if Dallas do work with Thompson to find his next destination, it's not yet overly clear which contenders would have interest given the 5x All-Star still has a $17.5 million deal for next season. Thompson has found some form in shooting 45.8% from 3-point range over his last seven games, but it's still not exactly a team-friendly contract that garners plenty of suitors.

It's easy to understand why Thompson departed the Warriors when he did, and he nor anyone could have predicted the Doncic trade, but that doesn't change the fact there might be some regret there in not remaining in the Bay where he was beloved for so long, and would have remained as such were he willing to accept a slightly lesser role.