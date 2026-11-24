The NBA's lottery reform means there's likely to be less sellers on the market leading into the mid-season deadline, but the L.A. Clippers are expected to be one that the Golden State Warriors could have significant discussions with.

The Clippers don't necessarily have much in the way of stars for the Warriors to seriously pursue, yet there could be the opportunity for a smaller move that still provides a notable boost to the current rotation.

Latest report opens path to potential Warriors-Clippers trade

Writing on his Substack on Sunday night, NBA insider Marc Stein report that the Clippers are currently in the midst of showcasing some of their veterans who are likely to become available over the coming weeks and months.

..."Word is already circulating that they are indeed starting nothing but veterans — Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez and Max Strus alongside two-time NBA All-Star guard Darius Garland — in anticipation of trade interest in some of those players between now and the Feb. 11 trade deadline," Stein wrote.

With Kristaps Porzingis' contract and both first and second-round picks to work with, Golden State are in a position where they could flip the absent veteran center for one, perhaps even two usable rotation pieces.

Perhaps the Warriors would be better served going star hunting with Porzingis' contract alongside veteran Draymond Green and others, but the Clippers could provide a viable alternative route that allows the front office to preserve cap space going into free agency next year.

Warriors have had past interest in Clippers' likely trade candidates

Rui Hachimura would appear the most interesting of the veteran players the Clippers could move in the next few months, particularly given Golden State had interest in free agency before he signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the division rival that comes with a team option in the second year.

Veteran center Brook Lopez has also been loosely linked to the Warriors in the past, and makes some sense now given the team's need to replace Kristaps Porzingis with another stretch big. Lopez has enjoyed a strong turnaround early in his 19th NBA season, averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the floor and 42.2% from three-point range.

Jones and Dunn would also be intriguing options given expiring contracts and Golden State's need for more perimeter defense, though their outside shooting and lack of scoring may only hinder an already struggling offense.

Many fans may come away disappointed if the only move the Warriors make is acquiring a role player or two from the Clippers, but that's not to mean it wouldn't be helpful if the front office has their eyes on a big splash in free agency.