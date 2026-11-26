The Golden State Warriors are reportedly chasing a enter within Kristaps Porzingis' salary range, making a move for Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. even more obvious from their perspective.

Carter has emerged as a potential target for the Warriors in recent weeks, in large part thanks to his $18.1 million salary which fits nicely under Porzingis' $20 million deal.

Wendell Carter Jr. move becomes more obvious after Warriors trade report

Speaking during a live stream for his Substack on Wednesday, NBA insider Marc Stein may as well have spelt out Carter’s name with his comments on what kind of player Golden State are pursuing ahead of the mid-season trade deadline.

The Warriors could still go hunting for a star by using Draymond Green’s $27.5 million salary, in addition to Porzingis, once the franchise legend becomes eligible to be moved on December 15. Failing that though, Carter really does appear the best possible center option for Golden State if they’re only looking at sending out Porzingis.

Carter not only fits the bill as a starting quality center to replace Porzingis, but he’s also a stretch big who could fit next to Green as a 38.6% three-point shooter on the season to date. He’s also theoretically in the prime of his career as a 27-year-old, and doesn’t require Golden State taking on too much long-term salary with just one year of guaranteed money at $19.5 million remaining on his deal.

Warriors may find it hard to convince Magic of Wendell Carter Jr. trade

Of course, it takes two teams to pull off a trade and the relatively weak nature of the Eastern Conference right now may mean the the Magic are less incentivized to make a cost cutting move with Porzingis willing to take a buyout with his next (and likely final) NBA team.

There's also no indication of how much draft capital the Warriors would be willing to include, particularly for a player like Carter who's a good, starting quality player but isn't a legitimate star by any means.

Trading for a player like Carter would be a signal from Golden State that their significant improvement will come from the returns of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, both of who are expected to be back on the floor prior to the February mid-season trade deadline.

Carter is averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in 17 games this season, shooting nearly 55% from the floor while playing nearly 33 minutes per game.