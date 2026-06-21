LeBron faces unusual Lakers problem that could still lead him to Warriors

LeBron James was anointed "The Chosen One" from before he stepped into the NBA, but things have changed over 20 years later which could lead the superstar forward to the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

For perhaps the first time in his illustrious career, James faces the unusual situation of not being his team's number one priority in free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers also have Austin Reaves' contract to work through and the respective ages of the two players means that not only is the 28-year-old the bigger priority for the franchise, but he's also set to make more money than James going forward.

Lakers prioritizing Austin Reaves could lead LeBron to Warriors

It's the priority and financial aspects that could prove the only path where James actually considers leaving the Lakers, with Sam Amick of The Athletic recently outlining the possible scenario on the "Run It Back" podcast.

“I think if Austin gets paid in the kind of way that keeps him in town, then there’s not enough money for LeBron to feel respected, and then I could see him going up the coast and maybe doing the Warriors thing,” Amick said. “So I feel like there’s just not enough money to make all those guys happy with the Lakers.”

Much of this does come down to the respect element, particularly when James would need to take an even further paycut to join the Warriors on what would likely be the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

If the Lakers wind up paying Reaves $45 million annually and only offer James $25 million, that might be enough of an insult for the 4x MVP to pack his bags and take less money with their pacific rival to play alongside fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Warriors will prioritize LeBron James if given the opportunity

Los Angeles completely changed their timeline from the moment they made the stunning trade to acquire Luka Doncic last year. In contrast, the Warriors have remained on the Curry timeline, something that could appeal to James even if they're not a true championship contender.

Golden State will assuredly prioritize James as a free agency target if given the chance, even if it means saying goodbye to one or two of their current players in the process. Combine that with giving James the keys to the offense alongside Curry, and you can understand why he might be interested.

There's a high likelihood that James re-signs regardless of his unusual position behind a teammate in the free agency pecking order, but it's certainly a factor we can point to if the 41-year-old was to up and leave for the Warriors.