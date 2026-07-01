LeBron James connection makes rumored Warriors target even more intriguing

The Golden State Warriors are in pursuit of LeBron James with the free agency window now open, but he's not the only player the front office have been linked to in recent days.

Collin Sexton is another player the Warriors reportedly have interest in, and that's made even more intriguing because the 27-year-old is represented by...you guessed it...James' agent and friend Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

LeBron James has connection to Collin Sexton amid free agency rumors

In that respect, you can say that Draymond Green also has a connection with Sexton amid speculation that his decision to opt out of his $27.6 million player option on Monday, followed by James' confirmed departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, will lead to the superstar forward landing with Golden State.

Could the Warriors add James and Sexton in a pair of big free agency moves? It seems highly implausible that they would be able to afford both players, but Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reiterated the potential interest in Sexton following the start of free agency.

It certainly doesn't hurt that James, Green and Sexton share the same agent, and that Golden State have a clear need for more guard depth beyond Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski -- albeit James would have a lot of ball-handling duties if he was on the team.

James and Sexton nearly crossed over during their respective careers at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton was drafted as the eighth overall pick back in 2018, only for James to depart the Cavaliers for the Lakers less than two weeks later in free agency.

Warriors could pursue Collin Sexton without or without LeBron

The need for another ball-handler might reduce if the Warriors can sign James, but the roster would undoubtedly need another point guard to help the franchise manage the 4x MVP and 2x MVP Stephen Curry during a long regular season.

If James heads back to the Cavaliers or elsewhere, Golden State's need for Sexton or Anfernee Simons (another player they've been linked to) suddenly becomes even greater heading into next season where they'll start without 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Sexton doesn't necessarily fit the mould of a 3-and-D type next to Curry and James, but he could help run a bench unit with one of those players as a career 18.3 point per game scorer on 38.9% 3-point shooting.

Sexton appeared in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals on 48.5% shooting from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc.