There weren't too many positives for the Golden State Warriors from LeBron James' decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but there is one silver lining when it comes to the starting lineup entering next season.

James' rejection of the Warriors opens up an obvious path for impressive rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to have a starting role from opening night, something that should bring a level of excitement to fans at an otherwise underwhelming time.

Yaxel Lendeborg should be a starter after LeBron James decision

After winning Summer League MVP and leading Golden State to a championship, Lendeborg is quite clearly the biggest reason for optimism surrounding the franchise right now after being taken 11th overall at last month's draft.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater earlier in the week, Lendeborg had relayed a message from Kerr that the 23-year-old could be a starter early next season. Such a role may have closed quickly had James signed with the Warriors, likely forcing Lendeborg into a bench role where his minutes would have diminished.

Yet with James signing at the 76ers and injured duo Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody on the sidelines to start the season, it's hard not to see Lendeborg slotting into a starting role so long as he can transfer his impressive summer league form into training camp and preseason.

Lendeborg averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and nearly a block in his eight summer league appearances, shooting an efficient 48.4% from the floor and 45.9% from 3-point range. The 6'9" forward had 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Championship Game against the Memphis Grizzlies last Sunday, including scoring seven-straight points in the final minutes to lead the Warriors to a 94-90 victory.

Yaxel Lendeborg would have still preferred LeBron land with the Warriors

As much as Lendeborg might be happy that a starting role now looks like his for the taking, he seemingly would have still preferred Golden State land James after responding to news of the 76ers move in an Instagram post on Friday.

La reacción de Yaxel Lendeborg tras la noticia de que LeBron prefirió irse a Philadelphia 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tvtMLxNpi0 — Master Clutch (@MasterClutch_) July 25, 2026

Nicknamed 'Dominican LeBron', there would have been few better mentors for Lendeborg in the league than James given their similar size and skillset. He could have learnt off the four-time MVP for a year or two, then transitioned into a starting role toward the end of his rookie contract.

There will still be plenty of Warrior veterans who could take Lendeborg under their wing during his rookie year, but now he stands to have an even more important on-court role after James' decision on Friday.