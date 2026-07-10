Yaxel Lendeborg has now delivered three-straight impressive performances for the Golden State Warriors in summer league, suggesting he could become an instant starter for Steve Kerr enterning next season.

A starting role from opening night would be a dream for Lendeborg, and it's something that's drawing closer to reality if LeBron James decides not to join the Warriors in a blockbuster free agency move.

Yaxel Lendeborg is likely starter if LeBron James signs elsewhere

With Jimmy Butler likely to be sidelined half the season recovering from his torn ACL injury, there's a vacant starting small forward role that Lendeborg is already laying claim to only weeks after being drafted with the 11th overall pick last month.

For as good as Gui Santos was over the final months of last season, Lendeborg appears a completely different level of prospect with his combination of size, shooting, ball-handling, playmaking and overall versatility.

He displayed that against the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of the Las Vegas leg of summer league on Thursday, posting his first double-double in a Golden State uniform with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Santos and Lendeborg could start together if or when the Warriors decide to move Draymond Green back into a reserve role, but the positive for Steve Kerr (and Green) is that their prized lottery pick looks to be capable enough as a ball-handler and shooter to play significant minutes at the three right away.

Yaxel Lendeborg may win from LeBron James decision either way

Of course, Lendeborg's role, and the overall state of the Golden State roster, will look totally different if they're able to land James in free agency. Lendeborg could still play a big role, particularly on an aging, injury-prone team, but his path to a starting role suddenly becomes far more complicated.

Lendeborg might be a winner from James' free agency move regardless of where the 41-year-old decides to head. Should James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or elsewhere, Lendeborg gets a clear avenue to earning a starting role from day one. If the 4x MVP does sign with Golden State, the rookie forward gets the perfect opportunity to learn from the best player to ever play at his position.

Either way, it's an exciting time for Lendeborg and Warrior fans who are now putting significant stock into the 23-year-old and what he can produce for the franchise from opening night next season.