LeBron James may force Warriors into adding veteran big — and it's not Anthony Davis

There's already been a host of discussion on whether LeBron James' next team will need to accomodate bringing in his son Bronny, but there might be another player who may come as a package with the 4x MVP.

While the Golden State Warriors have been strongly linked to Anthony Davis as part of their James pursuit, it's Kevin Love who they may have to factor into calculations when it comes to their remaining free agency moves.

Kevin Love may join LeBron James at his next team

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on Saturday, Love may need to be a plus one for whichever team eventually lands James in free agency after previously being championship teammates at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love just finished with 18th season in the league and first (and likely only) with the Utah Jazz, averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 37.3% shooting from 3-point range in 37 appearances.

As much as those numbers don't look terrible, it's still far more likely that Love is an end of the bench piece who could prove a waste of a rotation spot. For an older, aging and injury-prone Warrior team, they may not be able to afford having another player who's not a rotation option and who's played just 60 combined games in the past two seasons.

Even if Love was still capable of being a backup big, Golden State don't particularly have a need in that area anyway after recently signing Charles Bassey as their third center behind veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Love would have ironically been a fantastic option for Golden State up until recent years, particularly offensively where his ability to space the floor, combined with excellent passing, would have made for a perfect fit in Steve Kerr's system.

Warriors may need other moves to convince LeBron James

As much as Love doesn't make sense on this current Warrior roster, it remains to be seen how far the front office is willing to go in order to secure James' signature as the wait continues on what the 41-year-old will do after departing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Perhaps they're willing to waste a roster spot on Love, or trade for Bronny who's contract at the Lakers became guaranteed on the eve of free agency. Perhaps they wind up trading for Davis, paying overs to the Washington Wizards knowing they're also getting James as a result.

There's so many possibilities here that it would be surprising if the Warriors didn't make a prior or following move to appease James, but at the same time they can't also hold themselves hostage to a player who's yet to join or play a single second for the franchise.