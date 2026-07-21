LeBron James free agency delay gives Warriors new Anthony Davis hope

With NBA Summer League in the books, and perhaps more notably so too the FIFA World Cup, the eyes of the Golden State Warriors, the NBA and the sporting world turned back onto LeBron James and a potential free agency announcement on Monday.

Yet Monday came and went without a James decision. Why? Perhaps it's simply a case of James wanting to continue the theatre and attention surrounding his free agency, but there's also the theory that James' decsion is connected to Anthony Davis' situation in Washington.

LeBron James' free agency wait gives Warriors hope on Anthony Davis

ESPN's Shams Charania has reported on multiple occasions -- as have other media outlets -- on Golden State's interest in acquiring both James and Davis over recent weeks,, and that signing the 41-year-old may be contingent on also trading for his former Los Angeles Lakers championship teammate.

Is this why James has yet to make his decision? Davis becomes extension-eligible on August 6, and the closer we get to that date, the closer we get to crunch time on how willing the Wizards are going to be in giving their 10x All-Star the contract he and Klutch Sports are chasing.

James taking his time theoretically gives the Warriors more time to pursue a Davis trade, even though there's yet to be traction on that front. The four-time MVP could sign with Golden State in the meantime and a Davis trade come later, but perhaps James doesn't want to sign unless he knows for sure that his former teammate is also locked in.

There could be a host of different reasons as to why James' free agency is dragging on, but if he actually does want to head to the Warriors, this could be exactly why there's a delay as something that's been speculated heavily over recent weeks.

PJ Tucker believes LeBron James and Anthony Davis will head to Warriors

That speculation continued on Monday when former long-time NBA veteran PJ Tucker made an appearance on the Club 520 podcast and stated his belief that James and Davis will be heading to Golden State.

“I like Bron in Golden State it’s going to be tough. Oh my god...AD about to get out of Washington. They going to get AD. AD and Bron to Golden State. What’s up," Tucker said.

95.7 The Game's Marc Grandi also suggested that James and Davis are linked within this situation, but speculated that the Warriors don't want to trade for the Wizards big man despite pressure from Rich Paul and Klutch.

The Warriors would have to trade Jimmy Butler and picks to acquire the injury-prone Davis who has appeared in just 29 games since his departure from the Lakers in the shocking Luka Doncic trade early last year.