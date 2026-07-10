LeBron James free agency sparks Draymond Green rumors Warriors fans aren't buying

Draymond Green's decision to opt out of his $27.6 million contract for next season was supposed to be about giving the Golden State Warriors flexibility to sign LeBron James in free agency.

Yet there's now speculation that it could work the other way round, and that it may actually be James that's luring Green to the Cleveland Cavaliers or wherever he chooses to head as the NBA world awaits his decision.

Warriors fans won't be buying Draymond Green rumors

It's been reported from the moment Green opted out that his return to the Warriors was a fait accompli, and the reality is that any rumors of an alternative move is just that -- speculation that derives from James taking time with his decision, combined with the veteran pair spending time together this week.

Although his status as an unrestricted free agent means nothing should be ruled out, it's hard to buy Green's departure from the Warriors as a feasible option given his stature at the franchise and close relationship with Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr.

Would the 36-year-old really leave those two to play with James in Cleveland? That's an incredibly difficult outcome to envision, and more hard to fathom than the idea of James joining he, Curry and Kerr at the Warriors which could still be on the table.

There's aspects to this beyond just the decision as well, including how the Cavaliers would make it work financially when they'll be deep into the tax when taking into account James Harden's new deal. Are James and Green both taking minimums? Would Green ask Golden State to execute a sign-and-trade? These questions make for an almost impossible scenario.

Warriors still can't afford to lose Draymond Green

Golden State's desire to trade Green in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo at February's mid-season deadline suggests they've thought about a future beyond the 4x All-Star. However, as much as they may not miss Green too much from an on-court perspective given his declining form last season, they would be disappointed based on his history with the team and if they didn't get a better asset out of the deal.

More importantly, they wouldn't want Green's departure to be the first step in Curry looking around and wondering whether Golden State is the best place to finish his career. Green still holds value to the team largely thanks to his chemistry with the 2x MVP, and losing that now would be a sad and unfortunate ending to their career together.

Fortunately any rumors on social media appear unsubstantiated, with Green still almost certainly returning to the Warriors regardless of whether James comes with him or not.