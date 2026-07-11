LeBron James hands Stephen Curry perfect blueprint for next Warriors championship

NBA Teams, including the Golden State Warriors, are lining up for LeBron James in free agency and are prepared to wait on the superstar forward in part because the 41-year-old is willing to play for far less than his still very high on-court value next season.

James' willingness to take a veteran minimum, or at most one of the mid-level exceptions, is handing Stephen Curry the perfect blueprint to the Warriors building their next championship roster.

LeBron James hands Stephen Curry blueprint for next championship

Curry is set for a 10th consecutive season at the top of the highest paid players in the league, with the 38-year-old also eligible to sign a two-year, nearly $140 million contract extension at the end of next month.

While Curry is likely to sign that maximum deal that ensures he remains a Warrior for life, James' decision this summer could make him reflect on how he can best help the franchise build the most competitive roster possible for the remainder of his career.

It may not happen on this extension given Curry still remains one of the best players in the league, but at some point he should think about taking significantly less and subsequently giving Golden State the optionality to make a big roster upgrade.

Granted, this should only happen if the Warriors have something lined up to make the most of it, such as the current situation where Draymond Green has opted out of his player option and will seemingly take far less if the front office can land James' signature.

Given everything he's done for the franchise over the past 15 years, Curry doesn't owe Golden State anything. In fact, most of the discussion in the past five years has centered around the franchise needing to do more for him.

Stephen Curry can enhance his legacy further with financial sacrifice

Curry taking a significant pay cut wouldn't be about doing the Warriors a favor, but rather one to himself and the possibility of enhancing his legacy even further by adding another championship.

The new CBA and the first/second aprons makes team-building far more difficult than it was years ago, and pay cuts like we've seen with Jalen Brunson, and most recently Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, is an indication some superstars are willing to prioritize on-court success over maximizing their earnings.

Curry's incredibly team-friendly rookie extension deal last decade -- owing to injury concerns when he signed in 2012 -- might have already generated Golden State two championships, having allowed them to sign Kevin Durant in 2016.

Could we see that again? Not because of injury concerns or Curry not being great, but because that greatness has allowed him to make hundreds of millions of dollars, and that more championships is the only thing that can improve his standing even further among NBA history.