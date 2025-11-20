There has perhaps not been any rivalry greater in the modern NBA than the one between Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The two reminisced on the 2024 Olympics in France and James didn't let Curry off the hook for not even thinking about passing to him with the game on the line.

Curry appeared on the Mind the Game podcast hosted by James and NBA legend Steve Nash. They covered a wide number of topics, but of course they had to talk about Curry's insane performance in the Gold medal game against France last year.

LeBron James gives Warriors star Stephen Curry grief over Olympics

In the final minute with Team USA up by six points, Curry did what Curry does and put up a three-point shot from well beyond the arc while James and former Warrior Kevin Durant stood on the other side of the floor.

They played the video and Curry couldn't help but laugh as he saw both James and KD with their hands up calling for the ball while they were wide open. Curry said thanks but no thanks and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game, and fourth in the closing minutes, to seal the gold medal for the United States as he dropped his vintage "night-night" pose while running down the floor.

"I can't believe you froze us out like that and shot that crazy [expletive]," James said on the podcast.

Well LeBron, you better believe it because when the greatest shooter that this planet has ever seen is feeling it, he's going to put that shot up and make it more often than not. It speaks volumes to how dangerous Curry is and how red-hot he was in that game that Team France just left James and Durant -- two of the best NBA players ever in their own right -- wide open.

Curry was double-teamed and yet he still hit the dagger to seal the game. It was a performance for the ages and was just one more reminder that Curry can do things with a basketball in his hands that most mere mortals can barely comprehend.

Who knows, maybe if there is an even crazier version of the Luka Dončić trade, Curry and James could end up being teammates on the Warriors in a little Team USA reunion.

No matter what though, they will have a lifetime of incredible rivalry moments to reminisce on as well as the time that Curry had James wide open, yet knew he could make it even with two guys in his face.