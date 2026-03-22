The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, and in doing so LeBron James is sending a message to the Golden State Warriors and other prospective suitors for the superstar forward in free agency.

Luka Doncic is the unequivocal superstar of the Lakers and has been on an absolute tear, but quietly alongside him James, perhaps for the first time in his career, has embraced a lesser but still very valuable role.

LeBron James is proving why he could be a perfect fit on the Warriors

Following Luke Kennard's 3-point game-winner in Orlando on Saturday, the Lakers are now 12-1 in their last 13 games as they've surged to the clear three-seed in the Western Conference standings.

James has averaged 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists during this period, shooting an incredibly efficient 59.7% from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range. Perhaps he can no longer be the best player on a contending team, but the 41-year-old is showcasing that he can buy into a lesser role as required.

Speaking recently on his podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons discussed what he believes has been a switch in James over recent weeks.

“Something has flipped. And I don't know what happened with the communication between the coaches and LeBron. I don't know. LeBron, one of the smartest basketball players we've ever had, maybe his supercomputer brain figured it out. He's embraced this different version of himself," Simmons said.

This might send a message to the Warriors and other prospective free agency destinations. If you think James would come in and try to steal the spotlight from Stephen Curry, this recent surge from the Lakers is proof that's far from guaranteed to be the case.

Of course, it's LeBron James. There's always going to be attention on him regardless of the role he's playing, and that will especially be the case if he's on a new team and if it coincides with being a farewell tour.

Regardless, the capacity to take a step back and let Doncic dominate the ball -- and the limelight -- is a notable development that shouldn't be ignored as James prepares to hit free agency again.

Why would LeBron James leave the Lakers for the Warriors?

Golden State have been linked to James for a number of years now, but given the way in which both franchises are headed at present, you have to wonder why the 4x MVP would depart Los Angeles for the Bay Area.

Perhaps James would prefer to play alongside fellow veterans closer in age, but otherwise it's not going to be a financial thing, and the Lakers, as hard as it is to admit, are closer to a championship than the Warriors right now.