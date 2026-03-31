LeBron James may crush breakout Warriors forward if latest rumors are true

Rumors continue to circulate over LeBron James as a potential free agency option for the Golden State Warriors, but adding the 41-year-old could also crush the breakout of an incumbent young forward at the franchise.

Acquiring James could give the Warriors an even more experienced, star-studded starting lineup that features he, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, as well as 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler once he returns from his torn ACL injury.

But where would that leave Gui Santos? The growth from the Brazilian forward has been undoubtedly the biggest positive for Golden State since Butler went down with injury in January.

LeBron James addition may crush Gui Santos' development

Comparing James and Santos feels blasphemous, and no one's arguing that the latter is in any shape a better individual player. But is the 41-year-old enough of a difference maker at this point of his career to actually warrant potentially stalling Santos' development?

Perhaps he is, but the fact it's now worthy of a debate just goes to emphasize the improvements that Santos has made in recent months, having stemmed from the Butler injury and the increased offensive usage.

Yet despite Santos' rise that's seen him score double figures in 24 of the past 28 games, including recent outings of 27 and 31 points, Golden State are still likely to look to add a big name, veteran forward this offseason.

The Warriors could renew trade interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo or hold interest in Kawhi Leonard if his contract is terminated, while the idea of adding James does have legs according to a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein.

"The Warriors are likewise routinely described by rival teams as one of the few credible destinations for LeBron James' 24th NBA campaign if James and the Lakers indeed part ways after eight seasons together. "It has some legs," one league source of the LeBron link to the Warriors," Stein wrote.

LeBron James would likely relegate Gui Santos to a bench role

James isn't joining the Warriors to come off the bench in what would likely be a farewell season, while Steve Kerr is yet to show the propensity to start Santos over veteran forward Draymond Green.

A starting spot would still be vacant in Butler's absence, but you'd think Golden State would prioritize a sharpshooting two-guard next to Curry in the backcourt, rather than go with three forwards and Porzingis at the five.

Santos could still play big minutes off the bench as a sixth or seventh man while filling in a starter when the veterans rest, but this recent impressive development is no guarantee of a starting role entering next season.