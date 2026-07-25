LeBron James rejection looks even worse for Warriors after 76ers' latest move

When you be aggressive, trade for Jaylen Brown and then sign LeBron James, good things tend to happen. That's just been the case for the Philadelphia 76ers who've made another move in the wake of the James signing, while simultaneously proving what the Golden State Warriors have missed out on in failing to acquire the 41-year-old.

James' free agency was always going to be more than just about him. It was going to have cascading effects in terms of potential trades and free agents still left on the market, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who's executed a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and has immediately set his sights on Philadelphia.

LeBron James rejection looks worse for Warriors after KCP signing

This isn't necessarily about Caldwell-Pope who is signing a one-year, $3.9 million minimum contract with the 76ers according to ESPN's Shams Charania. After a couple of underwhelming seasons with the Orlando Magic and Grizzlies, the 33-year-old wouldn't have changed the world for a Golden State team in need of more top-end talent.

It's more about the drastic shift in perception that comes with landing a big name like James. Suddenly Philadelphia are arguably more desirable to veteran free agents than any team in the league, allowing them to further strengthen a roster that may already have too much talent given there's only one ball.

Just in: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. The two-time NBA champion with the Lakers and Nuggets, who was part of 2020… pic.twitter.com/tNM1m9crjx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2026

Then you have the Warriors. They've been unable to convince any external free agent to join them so far this offseason, albeit all their focus has been centered on James prior to Friday's shock decision to head to the 76ers.

Not only have they lost the allure that once landed them Kevin Durant a decade ago, but that inability to acquire stars after repeatedly swinging-and-missing now makes them less attractive to veteran role players too.

Warriors likely to run it back with underwhelming roster

The contrast between signing James and missing out on him was always going to be stark, but now it's playing out in reality over the past 24 hours. Golden State landing James would have likely led to a big trade potentially using Jimmy Butler's contract, and a player like Caldwell-Pope may have ended up following James regardless of his destination.

Now the Warriors will likely keep Butler until his mid-season return, and bring Draymond Green back on a contract that's far beyond his on-court value. They may bring in a free agent or two, but they're likely to be veterans well beyond their prime or someone still trying to find their footing in the league.

Just 36 hours ago there was hope that James would choose the Warriors and one more deep playoff run was possible. Fast-forward to now and it's as dark and gloomy as the franchise has felt in recent years.