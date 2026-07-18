The Golden State Warriors may not currently be a tier one contender after missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, but they do retain a championship pedigree that may be reason enough for LeBron James to join them in free agency.

James has yet to make a decision on his next destination after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has preached the importance of joining a team that shares a similar mindset.

LeBron James reveals free agency wish Warriors can perfectly deliver

Speaking at Fanatics Fest on Friday, James revealed the wish to continue competing at a high level and join a team that practices championship habits on a daily basis.

“What's most important is that I want to compete. I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that shares the same model as myself. That's like practicing championship habits every day," James said (via Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang)

The last two sentences are particularly interesting as they align perfectly with the Warriors and perhaps less so with other leading suitors like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. The comments could also correlate with the Miami Heat who with Pat Riley in charge, have built a championship reputation over the past two decades.

Through Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr, Golden State have retained their core DNA that's led them to four championships over the last 12 seasons. If James does indeed choose the Warriors in free agency, this will undoubtedly be one of the biggest factors.

In contrast, the Cavaliers have won only one championship in franchise history and have won just four playoff series' since James departed in 2018. The 76ers haven't won a title since 1983 and have not reached the Conference Finals since 2001.

Warriors need to convince LeBron James they can still contend

Between Curry, Green, Kerr and potentially James, the Warriors would have immense championship experience that no team would want to face if healthy come playoff time. Yet the aging nature of the roster means Golden State would likely need another move to truly lay claim to contending, and therefore convince James of signing.

This is why the reporting around James from ESPN's Shams Charania has always been accompanied by a link between the Warriors and Anthony Davis, or more generally the need for a big trade to get the 41-year-old's attention.

But even before a Davis move or another trade, the Warriors hold the sort of championship experience that James references, and that could give them an advantage over the likes of Cleveland and Philadelphia.