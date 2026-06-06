LeBron James rumors could push Warriors toward shock Anthony Davis trade

The drums are beating louder on a potential LeBron James free agency move to the Golden State Warriors, and there's already another move being proposed to help cater to the superstar forward.

The Warriors have a reasonably clear path to reuniting James with his 2020 championship teammate Anthony Davis, but only if they're open to trading the injured Jimmy Butler and at least one future first-round pick.

Warriors could reunite LeBron James and Anthony Davis in shock moves

Golden State had been linked to Davis briefly in December and January, before the star big man was dealt by the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards. The 33-year-old has yet to play a single game in the nation's capital, but that hasn't stopped rumors from already developing of another potential trade this offseason.

NBA insider Chris Haynes stated last month that Davis is a good chance to be playing for a new team by the time next season starts, albeit his value would have to remain relatively low after appearing in just 29 games since being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal last year.

Notable NBA analyst Bill Simmons has now recently proposed a Davis and Butler swap, which would then be followed by the Warriors signing James in free agency as a blockbuster two-part move.

“Washington gets Jimmy Butler and a Golden State 27' first, unprotected. Golden State gets Anthony Davis, followed by the Warriors signing LeBron James. And we officially have the Expendables again. We have Anthony Davis, we have LeBron, we have Draymond, we have Steph Curry," Simmons said on his podcast.

Simmons even went a step further by suggesting Golden State could actually get Butler back at a later point, pointing to the recent example of Mike Conley earlier this year who was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves only to return as a free agent days later.

Warriors trading Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis could prove worthwhile

If the cost of trading Butler for Davis is only one first-round pick next year, then it might be a deal Golden State would seriously have to consider. As much as Davis comes with enormous injury concerns, at least he should start next season available and he's nearly four years younger than Butler.

The spacing concerns with James, Green and Davis in the frontcourt would be problematic, but they would be with the former two and Butler anyway. Davis is at least a center who would fill a void at that position and offer defensive impact, while bringing clear chemistry with James from their nearly six years together at the Lakers.

If trading for Davis also meant securing James' services for next season, that's a compelling package the Warriors could be infatuated by despite their desire to get younger and have more availability next season.