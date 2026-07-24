LeBron James seals Jimmy Butler’s Warriors fate by choosing 76ers

The Golden State Warriors have remained publicly steadfast in their desire to keep Jimmy Butler throughout his long recovery from injury, and that's now far more likely to remain a reality after LeBron James' shock decision to choose the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency on Friday.

After weeks of trade rumors and the potential of upgrading the roster to entice James into signing, the 41-year-old has essentially sealed Butler's fate as a Warrior player entering next season.

LeBron James decision seals Jimmy Butler's Warriors fate

On one hand there's disappointment and significant pessimism cast over the Warriors as a result of James' decision, with the four-time MVP clearly not viewing the franchise as enough of a contender with Butler sidelined by a long-term injury.

On the other hand, Golden State's support for Butler ever since he went down against his former team, the Miami Heat, in January is admirable and reflective of an organization that largely looks after its own people.

In saying that, the Warriors were clearly pursuing an Anthony Davis trade to some degree in the hope of luring James. A deal with the Washington Wizards would have had to include Butler's salary, and it was an idea many fans had got their head around not because of the 36-year-old, but simply because of the need to prioritize Stephen Curry's remaining years.

Golden State evidently weren't willing to trade for Davis or another big star that could have flipped James' decision in their favor. The franchise's relationship with Butler, particularly the connection between he and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. as former teammates, would surely be a big reason why.

Warriors no longer appear to have an obvious superstar-level trade

As much as prioritizing the Curry era should mean Butler isn't completely untouchable, it's hard to see a superstar-level trade out there this offseason that's going to prove worthwhile by catapulting the Warriors into legitimate contention.

The other aspect here is that with Kristaps Porzingis and the also injured Moses Moody, Golden State do have a couple mid-tier salaries where they can explore other deals for players making upto $30-35 million while still keeping Butler on the roster.

The Warriors love Butler and Butler seems to love them. It's a marriage that faced some turmoil over recent weeks during James' free agency saga, but they now appear on the straight and narrow again with eyes focused back on the six-time All-Star's recovery.