LeBron James signing could lure former Lakers teammate into Warriors lap

Signing LeBron James away from the Los Angeles Lakers would not only be a major coup for the Golden State Warriors, but it could also make them far more enticing to a host of free agents who otherwise wouldn't consider them as a destination this offseason.

One of those free agents who could potentially be swayed is James' former Lakers teammate Taurean Prince, with the 32-year-old a possible wing replacement for Moses Moody while the 24-year-old recovers from his devastating torn patella tendon.

LeBron James signing could lure Taurean Prince to Warriors

Prince is technically not a free agent yet because he still holds a $3.8 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's unlikely that a player of his veteran status returns to a franchise that is seemingly about to hit rebuild mode with an imminent Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

It therefore seems likely that Prince will be on a new team next season, and one that's likely in deep playoff contention who he believes he can play a significant role for. Golden State may not be in contention enough as things currently stand, but perhaps that changes if they sign James who Prince played a year with at the Lakers during the 2023-24 season.

There's no doubt that the role would be there. If the Warriors do form a pair of James and Stephen Curry, they'll need to prioritize shooting and defense at almost every other position. That's exactly what Prince can provide, having shot 38.7% from 3-point range for his career, including 43.9% and 43.6% with the Bucks over the past two seasons.

Injury limited Prince to just 26 games with the Bucks this past season, yet perhaps that works in Golden State's favor if it means he's willing to sign a veteran minimum contract rather than chase more money elsewhere.

Taurean Prince could be one of many lining up to play with legendary duo

Pairing James and Curry together may not instantly catapult the Warriors back into championship contention, but they'd certainly be far more interesting and could foreseeably lead to a number of free agents, like Prince, lining up to play with them.

While they may be outside their absolute prime, James and Curry would still be one of the greatest superstar duos in the history of the league. Throw in the potential of it being James' final season, and it could be an attractive proposition to many.

Prince is just one free agent the Warriors must be considering if they also plan to sign James, with the superstar forward set to play a huge role in which direction the franchise ultimately heads this offseason.