LeBron James signing can solve another Warriors problem after free agency loss

The Golden State Warriors lost Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns in a free agency move on Thursday, leaving a major hole in their projected rotation when it comes to their backup point guard spot.

The Warriors need another ball-handler and playmaker but also another star to take the pressure off Stephen Curry, all aspects LeBron James can bring to help turn around the fate of the franchise after missing the playoffs last season.

Warriors might view LeBron James as a point guard should they sign him

With Spencer moving on and Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton seen more as combo guards, Golden State certainly need another point guard option and especially after Curry was limited to just 43 games last season.

Golden State may view James as just that though, believing that between he, Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler (when he returns from injury and assuming he's not traded), they'll have enough ball-handling and playmaking to justify not having another point guard option on the roster.

They should at least have LJ Cryer back on a two-way contract, with the 24-year-old proving in 18 games toward the end of last season that he's capable enough of playing minutes here and there when necessary.

If the Warriors wind up signing James, they may follow that up with a series of moves that prioritizes shooting and defense rather than another point guard. Take Gary Trent Jr., for example, who's been mentioned as a possible Golden State target and a 3-and-D type who could work well playing off James and Curry.

Warriors should be enticing LeBron James with point guard role

Golden State should actually be using the point guard role in their pitch to James, especially considering it's not an opportunity he's going to necessarily get at rival teams as he weighs up his future.

One of the aspects working against a fairytale return to Cleveland is the fact he'd have to share the ball with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, while there'd be a logjam of offensive options in Philadelphia with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe.

James could have the highest usage rate at the Warriors, allowing Stephen Curry to run around off-ball for catch-and-shoot opportunities. As much as James doesn't want to be burdened and leant upon too heavily at this stage of his career, he'd also want to ensure he's a key driver in winning rather than just the third or fourth option on a team.

Golden State need another star and they need a point guard, with James potentially filling both voids if they can convince him to join Curry, Green and company in the Bay Area.