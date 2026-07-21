LeBron James signing with Warriors could ironically save Jonathan Kuminga

Given how his near five-year career played out at the Golden State Warriors, you wouldn't blame Jonathan Kuminga if he doesn't look overly favorably on his former team.

However, Kuminga might actually be hoping the Warriors win the race for LeBron James, with the ripple effect of potentially (and ironically) saving his own free agency situation which is starting to look rather bleak.

LeBron joining Warriors could save Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

It's appeared inevitable over the past few weeks that Kuminga would make his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, helping to replace some of the forward minutes the franchise lost with James' confirmed departure at the start of the month.

But with the signings of Ziaire Williams and most recently Matisse Thybulle over the past week, Kuminga's path to the Lakers is now under serious threat. According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, talks have not progressed on Kuminga despite their pursuit of the former Golden State forward in recent weeks.

So, where to now for Kuminga if he wants a decent new contract, rather than settling for a prove-it deal at a low number? Along with the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been regularly mentioned as a potential Kuminga suitor, largely stemming from his relationship with former Warrior assistant Kenny Atkinson.

The Cavaliers are obviously focusing all of their attention on James at the moment, and are seen by many as the favorites given the 41-year-old's history with the franchise. Kuminga might want James to reject a reunion at the Cavaliers, and instead make a blockbuster move to the Warriors or another team.

Such an outcome could force Cleveland to return their attention to Kuminga, giving the 23-year-old another potential destination that could even spur the Lakers into more action when it comes to trying to execute a sign-and-trade for the former seventh overall pick.

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wants another sizeable contract

Despite having his $24.3 million team option declined by the Atlanta Hawks, Kuminga is still reportedly after a deal around $20 million in annual salary after going through his long restricted free agency process last year.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha has reported on the wide gap between Kuminga's camp and Los Angeles in recent contract negotiations, but the franchise doesn't really have to panic given there doesn't appear to be many too many other options on the table.

That could change if the Cavaliers lose out on James, meaning Kuminga may benefit significantly from the four-time MVP joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the Bay Area.