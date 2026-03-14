LeBron James to the Warriors faces only one obstacle if latest rumors are true

As has seemingly been the case regularly over the past couple of years, the Golden State Warriors are very likely to go star hunting this offseason to try and rejuvenate their championship hopes.

LeBron James might be the biggest name the Warriors could acquire in the offseason, and there might only be one team standing between them and signing the 4x MVP in free agency.

Cavaliers might be only obstacle between Warriors signing LeBron James

Speaking to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs prior to Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN's Marc J. Spears outlined his belief that James will depart the Lakers this offseason, and that the Warriors sit only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in terms of potential destinations.The

"LeBron James is a free agent. I don't see him being in a Lakers uniform -- no one from the Lakers has told me that, just my guess. And i would guess that Cleveland is his number one option, and Golden State would probably be right behind it. That's just scuttlebutt from what I hear from people," Spears said.

"Steph knows that they're gonna try to do everything in their power to get somebody big...It's interesting we're in [Splash] because I went to Steph Curry's All-Star party. There was only one non-Warriors that came: Giannis."



- @MarcJSpears on the Warriors (via @WillardAndDibs) pic.twitter.com/vjRmXPLVbw — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 14, 2026

The Cavaliers do have the advantage if James wants to go home and finish his career where it all started, having already had two stints with the franchise, the second of which included four-straight monumental Finals battles with the Warriors.

However, it remains to be seen if Cleveland will actually be as eager on a reunion as James will be. They're 41-26 so far this season and are already a contender in the Eastern Conference, so do they really want t significantly complicate things by adding James on a farewell tour? Perhaps they do simply because of what the 4x MVP means to the franchise.

Warriors free agency bid for LeBron James

Golden State have the attraction of Stephen Curry which will be key in the front office acquiring any star player this offseason. They also have the element of desperation -- they actually need James in a way Cleveland don't neccessarily, and there's little doubt the 41-year-old will want to play a major role even if it is his farewell season.

With Jimmy Butler still expected to be sidelined for the first half of next season, it becomes even more important for Golden State to land a star like James to deliver Curry some support offensively.

The financial element is unlikely to be a huge factor, with James needing to take a significant paycut and perhaps all the way down to a minimum contract to sign with either the Warriors or the Cavaliers.