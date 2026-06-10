Signing LeBron James in free agency may not make the Golden State Warriors an instant championship contender, but they would become a bigger playoff threat than they currently appear after a season in which they finished 10th in the Western Conference.

The gap between the Warriors and those at the top of the West is simply too great to even consider them a chance come playoff time right now, yet adding James would at least give them the kind of puncher's chance that they're currently missing.

LeBron James would give Warriors a puncher's chance in the playoffs

Speaking to 95.7 The Game's Steiny and Guru on Tuesday, NBA analyst Jason Timpf suggested no team would want to see a James and Stephen Curry-led team in the postseason, even despite the fact they'd be 42 and 39-years-old respectively by the time next year's playoffs roll around.

"I wouldn't wanna see LeBron James, Steph Curry and Draymond Green in a playoff series. No one's gonna call them a top tier contender, but that's one heck of a puncher's chance to be dealing with those guys," Timpf said.

Owing to his immense playoff experience and status as one of the greatest players of all-time, James would bring a fear factor, which in combination with what Curry already provides, could make opposing teams nervous about facing Golden State during the postseason.

This is a duo that, on a star-studded roster, still proved the best players and leaders of Team USA's Gold Medal triumph at the Paris Olympics less than two years ago. Curry and James may not be able to produce their best as regularly or consistently as they once did, but they can still reach a level that very few can and that would subsequently bring a threat to any team they face.

Warriors biggest issue may be getting to the playoffs first

As exciting as it may be to think about Curry and James teamming up to try and produce a memorable playoff run, the biggest issue for the Warriors might be getting the duo, and the rest of their very veteran team, to the point of even having that opportunity.

The NBA season provides a marathon before the playoff sprint begins, and Golden State would need to find a way to manage their veterans through a long campaign, while ensuring they actually get the chance to make noise in the playoffs.

That's something they failed to deliver this past season, albeit freak injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody were largely out of their control. The Warriors would need other roster moves, good management, and some luck get Curry and James to a position where some punchers can actually be landed in the playoffs.