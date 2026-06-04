LeBron James prediction gives Warriors path to ultimate hypothetical super team

Rumors of LeBron James joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency have been surging in recent days, leading to a prediction that the superstar forward will depart the Los Angeles Lakers for their pacific rival on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Warriors signing James could create one of the greatest hypothetical super teams of all time, giving them a potential six-man group that possesses six MVPs, five Finals MVPs and no less than 50 All-Star appearances.

LeBron prediction gives Warriors ultimate hypothetical super team

While it may sound crazy, there's a very feasible and genuinely possible scenario where Golden State enter next season with a roster that consists of James, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

That's essentially what Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report envisions in a piece on Wednesday that outlined predictions for the 10 most notable free agents entering the offseason.

"Warriors sign James at $30.8 million over two years with a player option, starting at the $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Bonus: Porziņģis re-signs on a two-year contract with a player option. The amount depends on player movement, as low as $7.5 million in the first year to fit within the Warriors' means," Pincus wrote.

There might not be another roster in NBA history that can equal the résumé of those six players, but the issue is it may remain a complete hypothetical even if they're actually all on the team together entering the season.

Butler will already start on the sidelines recovering from a torn ACL, and considering the age, health and injury history of the other five players on top of that, there's no guarantee the Warriors would actually play a single game with all six available.

Warriors' hypothetical super team would hardly guarantee success

Signing James and compiling a star-studded core would make Golden State a must-watch for all NBA fans early next season, but it doesn't guarantee that they'd be anywhere near the level of the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Warriors should be a playoff team if they get any reasonable health luck, yet the reality remains that none of the aforementioned six players are in their prime. Curry and James both remain elite players, but Green and Horford are genuine role players, Porzingis is hardly available, and Butler is a genuine question mark coming off the torn ACL.

This would likely end as one of the most 'what if' teams the league has ever seen, but that wouldn't stop millions of eyes from around the world tuning in throughout the season to see just exactly how it plays out.