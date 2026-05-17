LeBron James to Warriors rumors gain traction after latest development

LeBron James heading to the Golden State Warriors may still remain a fanciful idea to many, but the franchise may actually be in a stronger position than any other to lure the superstar forward if he chooses to depart the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned the Warriors on a shortlist of teams that could sign James in what would likely be a farewell season, also mentioning the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and L.A. Clippers as viable destinations.

Warriors might have a real chance at landing LeBron James

For what it's worth, Stein did mention Golden State first among those potential James suitors, albeit did acknowledge that remaining with the Lakers "is his runaway A scenario preference."

It's not difficult to see why the Warriors would be more appealing than those other teams, even after a season in which they finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs.

As Stein pointed out, a return to Cleveland is geographically a long way from where James and his family are now based, not to mention the Cavaliers would likely be limited to nothing but a veteran minimum contract to reunite with their 2016 Finals MVP.

Does James really want to join a Knicks team that looks likely headed to the NBA Finals this year? That seems unlikely. So too does joining the Clippers -- why not just stay with the Lakers in that scenario?

"There just simply aren't many places you can imagine appealing to James for a farewell season and pretty much none (as CBS Sports' Sam Quinn detailed this week) that wouldn't also be confronted by significant contractual challenges if they do decide to make a run at it,"

Warriors need to convince LeBron to leave the Lakers

The most difficult task for Golden State is going to be convincing James to leave the Lakers, particularly given they'll be just as limited, or even have less to offer the 41-year-old from a financial aspect.

Then you have the on-court aspect and James' hopes of winning a fifth NBA championship. As much as the Lakers were easily rolled in the second-round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, that's far futher than where the Warriors got to this season.

Will playing with fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green be enough to convince James of joining the Lakers' pacific rival? That might be what it comes down to, but the Warriors are seemingly well-placed in the event that James decides to leave the Lakers.