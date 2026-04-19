LeBron just gave Warriors another reason to chase him in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to LeBron James ahead of free agency this summer, and now the superstar forward has just given them another reason to chase him in a strong way.

If there were any concerns over James' playoff impact in 2026 and over 20 years into his career, those were emphatically answered as the injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers produced an impressive Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets in their first-round series on Saturday night.

LeBron gives Warriors another reason to pursue after big playoff outing

No, it wasn't the dominant scoring performance we've seen numerous times from James in the past, including across countless battles against the Warriors and most notably during his previous tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Instead, with Luka Doncic sidelined by a hamstring injury, and so too Austin Reaves with his oblique strain, James took on more of the playmaking responsibility to help deliver the Lakers a crucial 107-98 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

James remarkably had eight assists in the first-half alone, helping Los Angeles to a four-point lead that they maintained for all but a brief moment early in the third-quarter. The 4x MVP finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and a block in over 38 minutes, shooting an efficient 9-of-15 from the floor and recording a game-high +11.

Sure, the Lakers got surprise performances elsewhere, including from mid-season trade acquisition Luke Kennard who went for 27 points, but Saturday's performance proved that James can still get it done in the postseason despite now being 41-years-old.

Whether it can be sustained while Doncic and Reaves remain on the sidelines will be a wait-and-see, but it certainly would have only further convinced the Warriors that they should be chasing James after their season came to an end on Friday at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

Warriors will reportedly chase LeBron James hard this offseason

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Golden State will have serious interest in James as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency. The Warriors won't have the cap room to offer anywhere near the $52.6 million James is making this offseason, but there's already been significant speculation on whether, at this stage of his career, he'll now be willing to take a massive paycut.

Depending on other moves and the futures of their own free agents in Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State could gain access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception which projects to be around $15 million.

Based on Saturday's game and the impact he's still been able to deliver this season, James would undoubtedly be immense value on a $15 million contract despite the fact his long-time rivalry with the franchise may turn some Warrior fans off.