Lightning strikes twice for Warriors after crazy Gui Santos heroics

The Golden State Warriors have produced their second incredible fourth-quarter comeback in the last three games, with an heroic Gui Santos game-winner sealing a frantic 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Monday night.
Just days after closing on a 22-5 run in a 101-97 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 19-5 in the last eight minutes on Monday night, including a 13-2 run in the last five minutes to record a stunning and much-needed victory.
Gui Santos game-winner punctuates crazy Warriors comeback
There were wild possessions on both ends over the final few minutes, including a pair of jump-balls as Golden State attempted to take the lead after finding themselves down by as many as 17 in the second-half.
A third jump-ball nearly ensued before Al Horford hit the floor, with the veteran center cleverly, from his backside, finding Santos who pump-faked and finished the go-ahead layup with less than 20 seconds remaining. The Grizzlies didn't get a good look on the final possession, with a wild layup followed by a Cam Spencer turnover as the Warriors escaped with victory.
Golden State overcame 23 turnovers, 16 of which they committed in the second-half and which included seven from Draymond Green who was on the bench over the final eight minutes as the comeback took place.
Santos has been a major success story in recent weeks, continuing his rise with the game-winning basket on a night where the Brazilian forward finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor.
It was fitting that it was Santos and Horford who combined on the game-winning layup, with the latter simply immense playing alongside a number of young and inexperienced teammates. Horford had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just over 26 minutes, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor and incredibly finishing as a +24 in the game.
Pat Spencer again led the Warriors with a team-high 17 points and seven assists, while Brandin Podziemski joined Horford and Santos with 16 points. Golden State shot 53% from the floor yet nearly cost themselves again with an abundance of careless turnovers, while both teams shot just over 30% from 3-point range.
The Warriors will conclude the pre All-Star period with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but they'll remain without Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis who will should return immediately after the break.
