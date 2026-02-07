Lonzo Ball rumors proves huge vote of confidence in key Warriors member

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly eyeing veteran guard Lonzo Ball on the free agency market, with the former second overall pick having been traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers and then waived by the Utah Jazz before Thursday's deadline.

Ball has played only 70 games in the last four years, putting a huge vote of confidence in Rick Celebrini -- Golden State's top medical guru -- if the addition of the 6'6" guard comes to fruition.

Warriors placing huge faith in Rick Celebrini with mid-season moves

Ball was sidelined by an ongoing and serious knee problem from January 2022 to October 2024, returning to play in 35 games for the Chicago Bulls last season and playing well enough to warrant a new two-year, $20 million contract.

The 28-year-old was seen as an excellent addition when the Cavaliers traded for him in the offseason, but while he remained relatively healthy in playing another 35 games so far this season, it simply didn't work out as Ball averaged only 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals on a paltry 30.1% shooting from the floor and 27.2% from 3-point range.

Yet given his versatile skillset and size at the guard position, you can understand why the Warriors are considering a buy-low swing on Ball as first reported by NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein on Saturday.

Kristaps Porziņģis and Lonzo Ball as Bay Area newcomers?



One source close to the process says Ball is indeed expected to land in the Western Conference via the buyout market. https://t.co/URcNCZT5b7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2026

Celebrini and the medical staff already have their work cut out, with star forward Jimmy Butler set to start rehabilitation from a season-ending torn ACL after he has surgery on Monday. Golden State's number one superstar meanwhile, Stephen Curry, is also dealing with runner's knee and will miss a third-straight game when the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. His younger brother Seth is also working through a sciatic injury that's seen the veteran sharpshooter miss the last 29 games.

The front office has only added to the workload with their mid-season moves, having traded for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday who comes with a lengthy injury history and a complicated illness.

Throwing Ball into the equation is just another task for Celebrini and the medical team, with NBA insider Chris Haynes reporting on Saturday that multiple teams, presumably including the Warriors, have requested to review the medical record of the former Lakers guard.

Celebrini's biggest success story may have come with Otto Porter Jr. in the 2022 championship season. The 6'8" forward played more than 28 games just once in his past five seasons, but that was with the Warriors where he appeared in 63 games, a further 19 in the playoffs and was a significant element to the title-winning team.