Luka Doncic bombshell could inspire Warriors to bring back star before the end

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson did not end things well. Even so, the hope of a reunion before the end has sustained in the hearts of Warriors fans -- and a recent bombshell comment by Luka Doncic could inspire the franchise to bring Klay home before the end.

Some NBA players have a connection to their first team. They hold a soft spot in their heart for the team that drafted them. The fan base still loves them and follows them as they move on to new locations. The team's media department puts together a highlight package when they return on an opposing team during the season.

What Klay Thompson has with the Golden State Warriors is 10 levels beyond that. Klay was a part of a core of players who were drafted by this franchise and established a dynasty. The Showtime Lakers. The Jordan Bulls. The Duncan Spurs. The Curry-Klay-Draymond Warriors. When you spend 13 years with the team that drafted you and win four titles? It's the strongest of connections.

Perhaps one so strong that Klay Thompson returns to The Bay before it is done.

Luka Doncic is looking to go full-circle

Luka Doncic has embarked on a media tour this summer to redefine his image and subtly throw up the middle finger to his ex, the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, he and Klay teamed up on the Mavs to compete for a title, only for Dallas to secretly and shockingly trade Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Now Doncic has slimmed down and is talking to anyone who will listen about it, most recently Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal. In a recent interview, Doncic covered a wide range of topics, from his childhood to this Lakers season to the possibility of Doncic taking up acting now that he lives in Hollywood.

At one point, Gay asked Doncic about his time at Real Madrid. The Spanish powerhouse basketball club brought in Doncic at the age of 13 and developed him into the star he became over the next six years until he joined the Mavericks as an NBA rookie. Doncic was a part of three Spanish League titles during his time there, and he led the team to the EuroLeague title while winning MVP honors.

Would Doncic consider a return to his "first" team? At first, Doncic demurred, talking about how only excellent players can suit up for Real Madrid. When Gay pressed, however, the answer was clear and direct. Would Doncic like to return to Madrid before the end of his career to help them win another title? "For sure" was Luka's reply.

Such a bombshell answer certainly caught the attention of Lakers fans; not anytime soon, of course, but eventually it sounds like Luka Doncic will strongly consider not just leaving the Lakers for another NBA team, but leaving them to play overseas once more.

Klay Thompson isn't considering a return to Santa Margarita High School, of course, nor playing once more for the Washington State Cougars. For him, a return to where things began would be a return to the Golden State Warriors.

Klay is 35 years old, so the end of his career is coming quickly. He is currently in the second season of a three-year, $50 million contract he signed last summer to join the Dallas Mavericks. Could he come back to The Bay at the end of that deal to finish his career back among his first home?

Luka Doncic is considering such a move. LeBron James is always considering such a move. Chris Paul just made a similar move returning to the LA Clippers.

Klay isn't built the same as everyone else, and it's hard to predict what will matter to him. Things certainly didn't end on amazing terms between him and the organization. Even so, the pull of nostalgia and connection is strong.

It may just bring Klay Thompson back one day.