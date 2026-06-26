Luka Doncic's Lakers wish pushes LeBron James closer to Warriors

Luka Doncic's wish for an "A-List center" on the Los Angeles Lakers roster could push LeBron James closer to the Golden State Warriors amid reports that there hasn't been much communication between the 4x MVP and his current team.

The Warriors are expected to pursue James should the superstar forward reach free agency at the end of the month, and the chances of that proving the case appear to be increasing based on the latest reports.

Luka Doncic's desire for center upgrade pushes LeBron closer to Warriors

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that there hasn't been an offer put to James at this point, suggesting the two parties are either comfortable with where they stand and are willing to take their time, or that the Lakers could be exploring different moves that may include not having James as part of their plans for next season.

Those alternative moves are likely to include targeting the sort of center upgrade that Doncic desires, with Deandre Ayton a potential trade candidate if the former number one overall pick opts into his $8.1 million player option for next season.

Lakers insider Dave McMenamin not only outlined Doncic's hope for an A-List center on Thursday, but also pointed to a previous promise made to the Slovenian superstar and his camp about what the franchise would do in the 2026 offseason.

"[Luka Doncic's] feedback to Lakers front office ... was 'get me an A-List center.' ... There's so much work to be done with this roster."



—@mcten on what could be next for the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/ATJKYeMYq2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 25, 2026

The Lakers still have cap space after signing Austin Reaves to a massive four-year, $185 million extension prior to free agency, meaning they could go out and target notable big men like restricted free agents Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler.

However, doing that rather than simply re-signing their own free agents could cost them James, with the Warriors quite clearly lurking in the background hoping the 41-year-old turns his head away from the Lakers.

Luka Doncic timeline could be enough for Warriors to pry away LeBron James

James' future with the Lakers became a talking point from the moment they acquired Doncic in that shock blockbuster trade last year. It was the first time Los Angeles were clearly moving away from the James timeline, having acquired a younger superstar to replace him as the face of the franchise.

Prioritizing Doncic's desire for a big-name center over re-signing James would be further proof of that, and could be enough for Golden State to swoop in and pry the 22x All-Star away to play with fellow veterans Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

James re-signing with the Lakers still remains the likely outcome, but the Warriors hopes are increasing with every day that passes without a deal before free agency officially begins.