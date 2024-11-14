Major 3-point development rejuvenates trade pitch that lands Warriors 2x All-Star
Almost everything is going right for the Golden State Warriors so far this season, and yet that doesn't dismiss the suggestion that the team could be improved further by a blockbuster trade.
The Warriors are 9-2 through 11 games in large thanks to their incredible depth, but there remains a possibility that they cash in on that depth and their young/future assets to bring in another All-Star.
Another trade proposal sees the Warriors acquire Brandon Ingram
Despite previous reports that they have little interest in Brandon Ingram, Golden State continue to be speculated as a potential destination for the 2x All-Star. In a recent article looking at one trade for every NBA team, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has again suggested Ingram as a trade target for the Warriors.
Given Golden State probably could have acquired Ingram during the offseason if they really wanted to, what would have changed between now and then to suggest they'd think different of the scoring forward?
Well as Favale alludes to, Ingram has become a far more willing 3-point shooter through the first 12 games of this season. After averaging 3.6 and 3.8 three-point attempts in each of the past two seasons, the 27-year-old has nearly doubled that to 6.8 per game.
While he may only be hitting an average 35.4% of those, the rise in attempts does make him a more valuable commodity particularly to a team like Golden State who prioritize 3-point shooting. Ingram is averaging 22.5 points on 47% shooting overall, and is also adding 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the injury-ravaged Pelicans.
The other factor to this is that the further the season goes and the closer Ingram becomes to being a free agent next summer, the less New Orleans can foreseeably expect to see for their star in a trade. Favale's latest proposal is a three team trade involving the Toronto Raptors, with the Warriors giving up Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Gui Santos, a 2025 first-round pick and two second-round picks that they own from Atlanta.
Would Golden State even trade Wiggins for Ingram in a straight swap right now though? The 2022 All-Star has had a strong start to the season, plays an incredibly important role on the defensive end, and is under contract on a far friendlier number for another two seasons after this one.
Ingram's early season form may make him a better stylistic fit for the Warriors than previously thought, but it's still highly unlikely that they risk disrupting their current form and chemistry for a player who's still a questionable addition given the factors at play.