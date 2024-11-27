Major absence has left big issue Warriors can't easily fix
A devastating season-ending knee injury for De'Anthony Melton was always going to cause concerns for the Golden State Warriors, but the 26-year-old's absence is proving even more problematic than first thought.
The Warriors have gone 3-3 in the six games since Melton was injured, including back-to-back losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. Golden State have ranked 25th in offense throughout the period, with Lindy Waters III starting in place of Melton alongside Stephen Curry in the back court.
The Warriors don't have the tools to replace De'Anthony Melton
There was a reason Melton was viewed as such a valuable signing when the Warriors acquired him on a one-year, $12.8 million deal in free agency. After missing five games due to a back issue early in the season, the former 76er finally entered the starting lineup for just two appearances in which he averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 50% from 3-point range.
Golden State were a +20 in Melton's minutes during those two games. In 47 minutes that he and Curry shared the court together prior to the unfortunate injury, the Warriors held a formidable 38.4 net rating.
In comparison, the team is a +1 in Waters' minutes since he entered the starting lineup, while he and Curry have a 3.5 net rating when they share the floor together. That shouldn't be a knock against Waters, but more a showcase of how difficult Melton is to replace.
Steve Kerr does have a myriad of options to play at the shooting guard spot, yet none who are capable of providing the same two-way impact. Waters and Buddy Hield bring the 3-point shooting but are no where near the defensive level, nor do they bring the other elements of secondary ball-handling and playmaking.
Gary Payton II does bring the defensive tenacity, yet he's simply no where near the same level of offensive player. Moses Moody may bring the best combination of offense and defense, which is why it was so surprising that he didn't get the elevation into the starting lineup once Melton was injured.
Despite signing a three-year, $39 million rookie extension just prior to the season, it's clear Kerr hasn't fully leant into trusting Moody. That was never more evident than in Monday's defeat to the Nets, with the former lottery pick only playing four second-half minutes despite 15 first-half points.
Melton was on his way to being one of Golden State's most valuable players, and the fact is that they don't have a genuine replacement for him on the roster. Depending on how things unfold in the coming weeks, the Warriors may need to look at potential trades to find another legitimate two-way player prior to the February 6 deadline.