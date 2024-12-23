Major injury watch on veteran as Warriors prepare for red-hot Pacers

The Golden State Warriors will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month when they host the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center on Monday night.

Having stemmed their poor recent form with a 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the Warriors will be hoping to build some momentum against a Pacer team that enters on the second night of a back-to-back.

Warriors forward Draymond Green may not return to face the Pacers

Veteran Draymond Green was a late scratch from Saturday's game due to an ankle injury, making the Golden State victory all the more impressive as they kept Minnesota to less than 42% shooting on their home floor.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face the Pacers on Monday, and so too is fourth-year wing Moses Moody who has concerningly missed the last four games due to a knee injury.

If Green does remain out of the lineup, it will be interesting to see what starting unit Steve Kerr goes to in hope of moving four games above .500. Jonathan Kuminga notably failed to regain the starting power forward spot in Minnesota, with Kerr preferring to go to veteran Kyle Anderson against his former team.

Either way Trayce Jackson-Davis is likely to retain his place as the starting center, having delivered a season-best performance against the Timberwolves where the second-year big man went for 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in nearly 26 minutes.

Indiana may be entering on the second night of a back-to-back, but they'll do so with confidence amid four-straight wins that included a dominant 122-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

It's been a previously disappointing start for last season's Eastern Conference finalists, having slumped to a 10-15 record before this latest winning streak. The Pacers are currently 13th in offensive rating and 21st in defensive rating, perhaps giving the Warriors an opportunity to find a better groove offensively after ranking 25th on that end over the last 12 games.

Green's return could be important to battle the front court duo of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner, with that duo having led Indiana in scoring on Sunday with a combined 34 points and 16 rebounds on 14-of-23 shooting.

The Pacers beat the Warriors 123-111 at Chase Center last season thanks to double-doubles from Siakam, Turner and All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.