"Makes a big difference" - Kerr and Warriors make realization on young player

Stephen Curry may have taken over down the stretch in Saturday's important win for the Golden State Warriors, but it was Trayce Jackson-Davis who set the tone in the 113-103 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After being a DNP in the last game against the Timberwolves earlier in the month, Jackson-Davis delivered a season-best performance at exactly the right time given the Warriors were playing without veteran forward Draymond Green.

The Warriors have come to a big realization on Trayce Jackson-Davis

Making his first start since the November 30 game in Phoenix, Jackson-Davis quickly made up for lost time in a dominant opening stint that yielded six points (3-of-3 shooting), six rebounds, an assist and two blocks in just over six first-quarter minutes.

The second-year center also had eight big points and was a +9 in nearly 10 fourth-quarter minutes, finishing the game with an equal season-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with nine rebounds in the 10-point win.

Jackson-Davis' nearly 26 minutes on Saturday were also a season-high, perhaps indicating that he'll be back as a stronger part of the rotation after a slightly underwhelming start to the season. Head coach Steve Kerr certainly suggested so during his post-game press conference, hinting that he'll lean more into Jackson-Davis going forward.

TJD turned on the jets



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/qryBMBxHvr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 22, 2024

"We gotta lean into Trayce I think. He started the season well -- started the first 15 or whatever games. Because of different circumstances we went away from him. He's really responded well but having a big who can finish like that in the paint makes a big difference, you can see that tonight," Kerr said.

The 24-year-old missed just one shot and threw down some vicious slams against the Timberwolves, but it's actually been his inability to finish that's left many frustrated with his second-year form.

Jackson-Davis is shooting just 42.1% on layups this season, down from 58.9% during his rookie year. His aggression, intensity and overall impact on both ends of the floor has waned at times this season, but that was back in a big way against 4x Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Gobert had 18 points and 12 rebounds himself but did play nearly 37 minutes, while he was a -3 in the game as opposed to Jackson-Davis' +7. It remains to be seen whether the former 57th overall pick can re-secure the starting center role over the long-term, but you'd imagine Kerr will go back to the Green-Jackson-Davis front court combination that started the first 17 games when the Warriors visit Indiana to play the Pacers on Monday.