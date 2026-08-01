Mavericks dumping gives Warriors obvious solution to Stephen Curry problem

The Golden State Warriors still have a problem when it comes to their backup point guard position behind 38-year-old Stephen Curry, but an obvious solution still exists in free agency thanks to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks have seemingly dumped young guard Brandon Williams given they've already got 16 contracted players for next season, leaving the Warriors to potentially pounce as they reportedly show interest in the 26-year-old.

Warriors showing interest in Brandon Williams as Stephen Curry backup

Dallas' disinterest in bringing Williams back is interesting given he's coming off a career year, having averaged 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 66 games which included 15 starts. The Mavericks instead traded up to acquire point guard Sergio de Larrea in June's draft, and will have Kyrie Irving return from injury after over a year on the sidelines.

It leaves Williams unsigned a month through free agency, with the Warriors showing interest in he and a number of other players as they look to round out their roster, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Friday.

"Sources say Kelly Olynyk, Brandon Williams, Gabe Vincent, and Gary Payton II are all players in consideration for a minimum deal from the Warriors, along with current two-way guard LJ Cryer," Siegel wrote.

Williams is undoubtedly the most productive of those players based on last season's form, and does fill a need for Golden State after Pat Spencer departed to the Phoenix Suns on a two-way contract at the start of free agency.

The Warriors' interest in Williams comes after his season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting against them back in December, while the 6'1" guard also had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in a win over Golden State in late January.

Warriors may decide between Brandon Williams and LJ Cryer

The Warriors may ultimately need to decide between Williams and young guard LJ Cryer who's currently on a two-way contract. While Cryer could remain there, his impressive form to finish last season and during the recent summer league has many believing the Golden State should just promote the 24-year-old to the main roster.

Williams and Cryer are two very different players. The latter is a sharpshooter who's drilled above 40% from 3-point range in practically every level he's played at (college, G League and the NBA), while Williams prefers to attack downhill and finish around the paint as a lowly 28% 3-point shooter for his career.

With Curry entering year 18 and having missed 27-straight games late last season due to a worrisome knee injury, there appears to be a high likelihood that either Williams or Cryer will be on the main Warrior roster on opening night.