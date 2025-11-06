Mavericks finally learn why Warriors felt fine letting Klay Thompson go

The Golden State Warriors knew Klay Thompson was on the downside of his career during his final year with the franchise. That's exactly why he was moved to the bench for 14 games in the second-half of that last season, and why they couldn't guarantee a starting role moving forward as they allowed him to walk to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Now the Mavericks have officially learned why the Warriors were fine with letting the 5x All-Star go, with Thompson demoted to the bench for the first time in his 80th game with the franchise after signing a three-year, $50 million contract in the 2024 offseason.

Klay Thompson was moved to the bench for the first time as a Maverick

Thompson's minutes were on the decline to start the season, making this not a total shock given his underwhelming form and that of the Mavericks who entered Wednesday night's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans at a 2-5 record and 14th in the Western Conference.

The veteran sharpshooter was frustrated when moved to the bench by Steve Kerr on February 15 last year, but he took that out on the Utah Jazz in a memorable 35-point, six-rebound performance on 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.

Thompson's response on Wednesday wasn't as blistering, but it was still one of his better performances for the season after going in averaging a career-low 8.1 points on 31.8% shooting from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc.

The 35-year-old had 11 points against the Pelicans -- his equal-best scoring game of the season. He added four rebounds, three assists and a steal, while more importantly finding his shooting stroke to a degree by finishing 4-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Even despite Thompson's move to the bench and his improved shooting, the woes continued for Dallas who suffered a 101-99 loss to the lowly Pelicans who were without Zion Williamson and former Warrior Jordan Poole.

Thompson's long-time Golden State championship teammate Kevon Looney had his best game so far as a member of the Pelicans, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in 15 minutes as the starting center.

Former Warrior guard D'Angelo Russell was the one to replace Thompson in Jason Kidd's starting lineup, but the 29-year-old failed to really take advantage in going for nine points on just 3-of-10 shooting from the floor.

What happens with Thompson going forward remains to be seen, but it's clear the Mavericks haven't put him in the best spot to succeed thanks to the laughably bad Luka Doncic trade and a serious injury to Kyrie Irving.